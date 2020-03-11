Ban on crowded bars, clubs and churches

Cyprus social and cultural patterns are less than the microscope right after a government decree has banned heading out to crowded eating places, bars, and the cinema while church providers also drop beneath the restriction on mass gatherings.

A Cyprus Wellness Ministry decree was issued Wednesday banning mass gatherings of more than 75 people today in a closed personal or public room until the conclude of March.

In accordance to the decree a “single, closed house, personal or public” also applies to theatres, cinemas, eating places, cafeterias, bars, ice cream parlours and event rooms.

In an explanatory take note accompanying the decree, the ministry clarified that the ceiling of 75 persons was set following recommendations by the World Wellbeing Organisation and the European Centre for Disorder Control on the basis of populace facts and epidemiological criteria.

The ban applies to any closed single space utilized for catering, recreation or relaxation which is positioned in a procuring shopping mall, supermarket, lodge, hospital, airport, army camp or other personal or community area.

It does not utilize to:

(a) Gatherings of a lot more than 75 folks as component of their every day and professional duties and functions these as workplaces, organizations, factories and so on.

(b) Where movement inside of the precise house these kinds of as browsing malls, supermarkets and areas in which site visitors transfer and do not stay gathered in the same place for a lengthy time.

Phanos Leventis, of the Leisure and Amusement Institution House owners Affiliation, said that bars and dining places are remaining hit by what he known as “hasty measures” taken with no consultation with any stakeholder.

“The government’s unilateral measures raise other inquiries about who will pay for the harm carried out to corporations connected to payroll, social protection payments, rent…Already, several venues have cancelled large events like weddings and concerts”.

The Cyprus Church also reacted negatively soon after Minister of Wellness Constantinos Ioannou, clarified that the decree applies to gatherings at sermons although calling people today to stay away from taking the holy communion.

The Holy Synod, displeased by the ban, said on Wednesday it would keep mass without fail.

“It would be blasphemous to believe that the human body and blood of Christ could transmit any disease or virus,” reported a Synod assertion.

There is also confusion more than how this decree will be enforced or policed by the authorities.