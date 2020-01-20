Banana on these chocolate brownies, Babi?

World Boxing News 20/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Former world champion Kell Brook could aim for the new welterweight king, Jeison Rosario, after the shock victory against Julian Williams.

‘The Special One’ is back next month against Mark DeLuca, who knows there is a bigger chance in sight.

Assuming Brook remains undefeated in 2020, a shot may be in sight against the winner of the Rosario-Williams rematch.

This means that Brook, famous for his “Chocolate Brownies” phrase, may add a little more goodness in the form of Rosario, known as “The Banana”.

Rosario will win again as favorite against Williams, despite winning 9-1 against the outsider that night.

Williams succumbed in five rounds. If the ex-ruler is tired of the job, Brook may get his chance earlier than expected.

At the moment Brook knows that he has to deliver DeLuca first.

“DeLuca is in front of me. He is an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he will come here as if it were his World Cup fight, ”said Brook.

“The fans will be really spoiled and I can’t wait to give them this treat.” I can’t wait to perform and get the crowd over and moving on.

“Dom (inic Ingle, trainer_ saw DeLuca live a couple of times. I saw a little bit of him. It’s just about getting in there and doing it.

“I feel great, I feel good. It’s good to prepare for a fight again. I’m fighting back in Sheffield. We know what we get from the fans – great support.

“It’s always a great atmosphere in the arena.”

CHAMPS

In order to target belt holders, Brook concluded: “I tried to start a few fights, but they never happened. I am not finished yet and I want to give everything I have.

“I want whoever has a belt. And I want to become world champion twice this year. I want to be on everyone’s lips. So they say; “I can’t believe what this guy did. I can’t believe it.

“What happened? He’s the captain again. That’s my goal.”