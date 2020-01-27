Bananarama headlines Kew The Music 2020

Bananarama are the latest confirmed headliners for Kew The Music.

The group will perform at Kew Gardens on July 7.

This will see them perform their biggest hits, including “Venus”, “Shy Boy”, “Cruel Summer” and “Really Saying Something”.

In addition, fans can also expect to hear clips from their latest album “In Stereo”.

They will be supported by Gabrielle who is currently celebrating her 20th anniversary since the release of her hit album ‘Rise’ with a major tour in the United Kingdom.

Kew The Music will be performed by Jack Savoretti, James Morrison and Will Young

She will perform the biggest hits, including “Out of Reach” and “Dreams”, alongside the new album “Under My Skin”.

In addition, Rebecca Ferguson will also join the lineup ten years after her appearance on The X Factor and the release of four acclaimed albums.

James Blun, Jack Savoretti and joint headliners Will Young and James Morrison are also on the program.

The closing of Kew The Music next year is Gipsy Kings who returns once again after the headlining event last summer.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 8 November via AXS.com or seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £ 47 for adults and £ 29 for children (ages 1-15).

Kew the Music range

July 7 – Bananarama with Gabrielle and Rebecca Ferguson

July 8 – James Blunt

July 9 – Jack Savoretti

July 10 – Will Young and James Morrison

July 12 – Gipsy Kings

