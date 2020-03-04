[bandar-malaysia-open-up-2020-kicks-off-with-welcome-cocktail-party]

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said that he is delighted that the Malaysian Open is at last back again. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — A welcome cocktail function signalled the starting of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO 2020).

The function, which was held on Tuesday night time was launched by Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

During the welcome cocktail held at the Grand Lagoon Ballroom Lobby in Sunway Vacation resort Lodge & Spa, Mohd Anwar expressed how delighted he is that the national golfing open is now back again.

“The four-calendar year absence was deeply felt, not only by the Malaysian Golfing Association but the whole golfing fraternity in the country,” stated Mohd Anwar in his speech.

“I’m absolutely sure every person is relieved that our pretty individual countrywide specialist golfing open is last but not least again on the Asian Tour agenda.”

Earlier identified as the Malaysian Open up, the BMO 2020 will be held at the Kota Permai Golf & Place Club (KPGCC), from March five to 8, as top Asian and area players battle it out for the US$1 million prize funds.

A overall of 156 gamers will consider to the study course to compete, which is made up of prime golfing abilities from the Asian Tour, Japan Golfing Tour Organisation (JGTO), Malaysian Golf Affiliation, invitees and junior golfers as nicely.

Malay Mail is an official media companion for the Bandar Malaysia Open up 2020.

At the celebration, Mohd Anwar included that he was very grateful to all the supporting parties who served make this national golf open attainable and hoped that the players would enjoy all the difficult operate put in.

Mohd Anwar expressed that organising the open wouldn’t have been doable without the need of assistance from the collaborators. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“This will be the 2nd time that the Malaysian Open is held at KPGCC and the program is in outstanding situation many thanks to the perform completed by the crew at KPGCC,” explained Mohd Anwar.

“To the expensive gamers, the Asian Tour, JGTO and KPGCC have established the phase for you at 1 of the most effective experienced activities in the area, it is up to you now and we wish you all the finest.”

He added that he hoped that the MGA’s collaboration with the Asian Tour and JGTO would proceed to mature and ideally direct to much more Malaysian situations on the Asian Tour calendar.

The welcome cocktail event acted as the curtain-raiser for the BMO 2020, as VIPs, sponsors and players collected to unwind in advance of the match commences on Thursday (March five).

A seem at the welcome cocktail venue. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

At the party, friends have been handled to a particular cocktail dinner organized by Sunway Resort Resort & Spa, which is also the formal caterer for the hospitality suites at the BMO 2020, showcasing delectable favourites these kinds of as satay, meatballs, fried noodles and even a make-it-you spaghetti station.

There was also a unique dance effectiveness by Tourism Malaysia and a overall performance by previous Akademi Fantasia season two winner Zahid Baharuddin and his band.

Volunteers from Tourism Malaysia dazzled friends with a stunning cultural dance efficiency. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Tickets for the BMO 2020 are accessible for buy through Whatsapp (+6011-20856500) and the TicketApps.

Tickets are priced at RM40 for one working day, RM60 for two times and RM100 for all four days.

For extra facts about the Bandar Malaysian Open 2020, you can pay a visit to the Fb event page (https://www.fb.com/events/1495616023950096/) or surf around to https://themalaysianopen.com/.