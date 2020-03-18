Bandcamp Is Providing 100% Of Proceeds To Artists This Weekend

To aid musicians around the globe who have had gigs and festivals cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bandcamp has introduced it’ll be waiving its earnings share for 24 several hours this week.

The web page, exactly where just about just about every unbiased artist hosts and sells their songs and products, will not take its typical share of cash from midnight Thursday night time to midnight Friday night (US Pacific Time), meaning that these artists will get the entire sum of revenue from profits that day.

So for us, that implies we have bought from 6pm Friday March 20, to 6pm Saturday March 21 to chuck some funds at our fave artists on Bandcamp.

“For several artists, a solitary working day of boosted revenue can indicate the variance between currently being capable to pay lease or not,” co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond reported in a statement.

“Still, we look at this just a setting up stage. Musicians will continue to experience the effects of lost touring profits for many months to arrive, so we’re also sharing some strategies under on how fans can help the artists they really like and how artists can give admirers new, innovative ways to offer help.”

Bandcamp typically normally takes a 15% share of earnings on songs and a 10% share on merch, which does not look like a great deal, but it’s one thing to assistance fill the economical hole that the COVID-19 coronavirus has built.

With cancelled reveals and festivals, musicians across the place and the entire world are experiencing a really tough time monetarily – in particular if their tunes is their sole earnings.

Because the begin of the pandemic, I Shed My Gig has been accumulating info on how numerous shows have been canned, and employment and earnings shed, and as of March 17, at the very least $100m of income has been dropped in the amusement field alone.

If there is any time you have been itching to get into some new tunes, or purchase some new merch, this is the time to do it.

Graphic:

Iain Laidlaw