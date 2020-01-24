Bang Shi Hyuk makes Billboard list of powerful international players for the third consecutive year

Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Shi Hyuk has been included in Billboard’s 2020 Best Players of the Year!

On January 23, local time, Billboard released a list of the most powerful figures in the industry this year, recognizing those who have gone beyond their job descriptions to “elevate the whole music industry.”

For its third consecutive year on the list, Bang Shi Hyuk was included in the “management” sector. The founder of Big Hit was praised not only for the global success of BTS, but also for his efforts to diversify Big Hit Entertainment, such as the debut of TXT, the acquisition of Source Music and the launch of the BTS WORLD mobile game.

Other figures on the list have also been recognized for their involvement in the international expansion of K-pop. In the labels and distributors industry, CEO Brad Navin and COO Colleen Theis of The Orchard, a large independent distribution company under Sony Music, were recognized for their global partnership with Big Hit Entertainment and for their key role in distribution of BTS.

Music lawyer Debbie White has been placed in the “legal” sector for having successfully represented many star clients, including BTS, and Warner Group Music has been named in the “music groups” sector, Billboard specifically mentioning the label’s contribution to TWICE’s international success.

Billboard began publishing its annual Power Players list in 2014 and has since used it to highlight the most important leaders in the music industry each year.

