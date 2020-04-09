Bangkok has banned the sale of alcohol in an attempt to stop Coronavirus

Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, has banned the sale of alcohol for a week and a half to help prevent public gatherings that could spread the virus that causes Covid-19.

The ban runs from April 10 to April 20 and is the region’s newest effort to combat the disease since early March. The whole country is under a state of emergency and covers the sector, including the prohibition of alcohol in some provinces.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a spokesman for the Bangkok County Commission, said in an interview on Thursday. “We’re about to get control of the spread of the virus.”

Thailand reported an additional 54 coronavirus infections on Thursday, one of the lowest in the past few weeks, leading to a total of 2,423. More than half of the cases are in the capital.

The government has delayed the New Year holiday – also known as Songkran – due April 13 to April 15 until later in the year, but some people can still celebrate.

