Bangladesh expands coronavirus lockon, India’s Modi ban is longer

DHAKA / NEW DELHI – In South Asia’s latest move to curb coronavirus pandemonium, Bangladesh has extended its nationwide shutdown by 11 days while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on Saturday with the states to decide whether to extend its own stringent restrictions next week.

In Bangladesh, where troops are being deployed across the country to implement social security measures, the government on Friday extended its nationwide lock-up on April 25 as the number of confirmed cases increased to 424. , with 27 deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s 21-day lock-up ended on Tuesday and several states have urged PM Modi to expand it, despite concerns that the shutdown had released millions of poor people. people at work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.

In the wake of growing concern, migrant workers were arrested in the western city of Surat in India after they started fires and threw stones at protests late Friday night, demanding that they be allowed to return to their homes. areas of the home, police said.

“The workers are unemployed because of the lockdown, and they are having a hard time keeping themselves safe,” a police official said.

Indian officials have warned that widespread transmission of viruses could endanger a country where millions of people live in slums and the health system has deteriorated.

The number of cases in India rose to 7,471 on Saturday, with the capital city of New Delhi and Mumbai’s financial hub rapidly emerging as hotspots.

At least two Indian states – Odisha in the east and Punjab in the north – have decided to extend the lockdown until the end of April.

The official government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia are as follows:

* India has 7,471 confirmed, including 239 deaths

* Pakistan has 4,788 cases, including 71 killed

* Afghanistan has 521 cases, including 15 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 190 cases, including 7 deaths

* Bangladesh has 424 cases, including 27 killed

* The Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

