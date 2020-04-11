Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown, India’s Modi mulls extended restrictions | Earth

A volunteer sprays disinfectant in the Baitul Mukarram Nationwide Mosque prior to Friday prayer amid concerns around the coronavirus disorder outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh April 3, 2020. ― Reuters pic

DHAKA, April 11 ― In South Asia’s latest moves to suppress the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh has extended its nationwide lockdown by 11 days even though Indian Key Minister Narendra Modi will keep talks on Saturday with states to make a decision irrespective of whether to increase its personal stringent limits outside of upcoming week.

In Bangladesh, exactly where the military has been deployed across the region to enforce social distancing steps, the federal government late yesterday extended the nationwide lockdown to April 25 as the amount of confirmed instances rose to 424, with 27 deaths.

In the meantime India’s 21-day lockdown ends on Tuesday and a number of states have urged PM Modi to prolong it even further, even as fears have risen that the shutdown has put hundreds of thousands of very poor folks out of get the job done and compelled an exodus of migrant staff from metropolitan areas to villages.

In signals of rising concern, 81 migrant personnel were being arrested in India’s western city of Surat just after they commenced fires and threw stones in protests late yesterday night, demanding to be authorized to go back to their residence parts, police mentioned.

“The personnel are with out function mainly because of the lockdown, and are battling to maintain on their own,” one law enforcement official said.

Indian officials have warned that common virus transmissions could be disastrous in a country where by thousands and thousands live in slums and the health procedure is already overburdened.

The amount of cases in India rose to 7,471 currently, with money town New Delhi and fiscal hub Mumbai rapid emerging as hotspots.

At the very least two Indian states ― Odisha in the east and Punjab in the north ― have made the decision to lengthen the lockdown until finally April stop.

Officials government figures on the distribute of the coronavirus in South Asia are as follows:

― India has 7,471 confirmed, which include 239 deaths

― Pakistan has 4,788 scenarios, like 71 deaths

― Afghanistan has 521 scenarios, which include 15 fatalities

― Sri Lanka has 190 instances, such as 7 fatalities

― Bangladesh has 424 circumstances, which include 27 fatalities

― Maldives has 19 instances and no fatalities

― Nepal has 9 circumstances and no fatalities

― Bhutan has 5 instances and no fatalities ― Reuters