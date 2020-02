Residents in the money of Bangladesh have been residing with the worst air excellent in the environment in current days.

But not only the air is polluted in the city.

%MINIFYHTMLb70d3b02625905c084e63b2a5ba301b311% %MINIFYHTMLb70d3b02625905c084e63b2a5ba301b312%

The govt attempts to consider powerful actions versus pollution in the rivers of Dhaka.

Bernard Smith of Al Jazeera experiences.