Bangladesh postpones events planned for Mujib centennial after detection of 3 coronavirus cases – News from India

Bangladesh on Sunday announced that it is reducing and delaying several events related to the centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary since March 17 following the discovery of three coronavirus infections in the country.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Chief Coordinator of the National Committee for the Implementation of Bangabandhu Father’s Centenary Birthday Celebrations, Sheik Mujibur Rahman, said at a quickly convened press conference late Sunday evening that a public rally was held on March 17, which was to commence the celebrations, held will later in the year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting to review the situation, especially in connection with the celebration of the centenary of Rahman’s birth, after the cases were revealed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to visit Dhaka on March 17 to attend the inaugural ceremony of celebrations at National Parade Square and deliver the keynote address.

Modi’s visit is generally seen as a shift in the midst of protests against India’s nationality law (amendment) in a neighboring country. Protests have been staged in multiple Bangladesh cities against the CAA, communal violence in northeast Delhi and oppose Prime Minister Modi’s planned visit.

Chowdhury made it clear that the rally at the National Parade Square would take place later in the year and that the events that would take place on March 17 would go on a small scale without any public gatherings. He said Hasina would open the celebrations to a lesser extent.

It could not be immediately determined whether Modi would join the small-scale inauguration. Modi’s visit was also supposed to have a bilateral component, including a meeting with Hasina.

Responding to questions about whether foreign guests will be present at the opening of the celebrations, Chowdhury said the event was remodeled. “This will be held later on a large scale and we hope that all guests from home and abroad will participate.”

Asked if Modi would attend the event, Chowdhury replied: “At the moment I can not say anything about it … We will hold the program later and hopefully our guests will come later and join us.”

