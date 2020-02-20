[bangsar-damansara-freeway-challenge-operate-to-proceed,-suggests-ft-minister]

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks for the duration of PlanMalaysia’s Federal Territories Day celebration in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Irrespective of protests from Bukit Damansara citizens and the MPs for Segambut and Lembah Pantai, design work on the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Highway will continue.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the agreement was signed in 2017 beneath the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and there is almost nothing the present Pakatan Harapan (PH) government can do to prevent it because of to the chance of authorized implications.

“The truth is that the agreement was built in advance of (PH took around the federal government). We have to take this actuality,” he instructed reporters during a push meeting right after officiating Federal Territories Working day celebrations organised by PlanMalaysia.

