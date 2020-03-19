Banish the blues as talkSPORT delivers you day-to-day podcasts for your sporting deal with

No sport? No issue! We are at talkSPORT have bought you protected for your day by day take care of.

As you might properly have listened to, a sure coronavirus has proved to be rather of nuisance to the sporting calendar.

There is not a total whole lot going on in the sporting entire world at the second and as we all start our new lives of self-isolation, we’re all heading to will need one thing to get us by means of it.

Panic not, talkSPORT is right here.

Hottest

Premier League to satisfy in excess of how to finish period, EFL pledges £50m for its clubs

run, chris!

The real truth about the backstage struggle amongst Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho

about?

Surrey veteran Gareth Batty fears coronavirus crisis might lower short his cricket vocation

scrapped

All activities cancelled or suspended due to coronavirus, like PL, EFL and UFC

desire match

CM Punk reveals the four wrestlers he’d like to facial area – with 1 outside the house of WWE

Best Beast

Paige reveals the actual ‘scary but sweet’ Brock Lesnar nobody sees backstage

blow

When will the Grand Nationwide come about? Aintree showpiece cancelled because of to coronavirus

returning

McGregor’s subsequent UFC combat in July, tipped for bout ‘the entire world would like to see’

relaxation in peace

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and former coach Roger dies aged 58

Oh, Vince

Inside of why WWE cancelled John Cena’s one particular and only heel flip at the very last minute

Lacking soccer, cricket, boxing? Whatever your desire, we’ve bought a podcast to enable.

Just about every working day we’ll be bringing you a new podcast in four different categories to retain you up to date with everything heading on and hopefully have a little bit of giggle along the way.

Be a part of your favourites talkSPORT hosts additionally plenty of stellar friends just about every episode.

Simply click regardless of what you extravagant beneath to tune in!

Cricket – Pursuing On/Cricket Collective

Leading League – GameDay

talkSPORT Daily

Boxing/UFC – Struggle Night time