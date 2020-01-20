Bank of America CEO: Space to double the retail segment

divide

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, is not concerned with overwhelming his industrial sector. Instead, he believes that the banking giant can double its consumer market share.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Moynihan said: “Our market share among consumers is likely to be 12, 13, 14 percent, depending on who counts. , , The reality is you could double that. Other companies that you believe have a large share of the consumer markets – automakers, beverage and beer makers – have a massively higher share of consumers (than BofA), “he said.

There are thousands of consumer banks in the United States, but over a decade after the great recession and financial crisis of 2008, dominant players like Bank of America have only grown. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, after a merger of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019, expressed concern that deregulation “has increased the potential for the largest banks to threaten our financial system. Further consolidation by large banks would make the situation worse. “

Moynihan believes that Bank of America’s retail banking business could double without opening additional branches.

“If we do a good job for customers and customers and our prices are fair, I think it’s good because … the size we have allows us to do more for customers,” said Moynihan.

Given the growth of online products and services and the increase in deposits beyond the industry average – by almost $ 50 billion in 2019 alone – Moynihan does not plan to expand overseas to achieve retail growth in markets due to an inability, profitability to achieve. And he believes that diversifying abroad will not support the bank in future economic challenges.

“There will not be enough to offset a US recession in what we could do outside of the United States because … the United States is so big,” said Moynihan.

