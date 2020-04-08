Bank of America flirts with the key area before the earnings

Attention is starting to return to bank stocks as the group gains momentum upwards. In the case of Bank of America (BAC) – Get the report, stocks rose about 4% in Wednesday’s trades. This brings the three-day gain of the stock to around 15%.

Just as banks have been in the center this week, they will be in the next week too. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Get reports and Wells Fargo (WFC) – Get Report will kick off earnings next Tuesday, while Bank of America, Citigroup (C) – Get reports and Goldman Sachs (GS) – Get Report will report on Wednesday.

While the past few days have been an impressive sight for bank stocks, the fall from above has been far from graceful. Many of these actions peaked at 52 weeks or all-time highs in January, with better than expected quarterly results. Mine how long ago it seems.

Since then, many have fallen by more than 50% from their lowest peak, while investors panicked about banks’ future prospects. Let’s take a closer look at one of the group’s favorite traders, with Bank of America.

Trading Bank of America

Bank of America shares fell approximately 50% from their December peak to their March low. As you can see in the daily chart above, the sale has been relentless. Now, however, the stock is looking to find its foot in the low $ 20.

Bank of America rebounded to $ 18 and rallied to what became $ 23 resistance before retiring. The pullback was important, as it gave traders a higher minimum, a bullish development on an otherwise very bearish-looking table.

In recent days, however, the bulls have gained even more ground. The stock has recovered the 20-day moving average, while it is now working to push $ 23. If the BofA stock is retired, investors will want to see it hold short-term bullish support (blue line). Below this and must contain $ 19.50. Otherwise, put $ 18 back on the table.

On the positive side, let’s see if Bank of America equities can break out of March’s high of $ 24.25, putting a gap at $ 25 at stake. Beyond that, though, and the stock has some resistance.

Above is a weekly chart, highlighting the tough resistance level between $ 25 and $ 26. There the stock will be executed in the previous support range. It is expected that, at least in the first test, that previous support will act as resistance, in particular given the speed with which the actions are overcome with this brand.

In addition, the 200-week moving average is in this area.

So where do investors go from here? Let’s see if BAC can close above $ 23 and the 20-day moving average. On top of that, it keeps $ 24.25 in play, followed by a resistance near $ 25. Below $ 23 it maintains a drop in the area from $ 20.50 to $ 21, followed by $ 19.50.

