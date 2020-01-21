Bank of Japan Raises Growth Outlook and Maintains Simple Monetary Policy | money

The central bank said after a two-day political meeting that it now expects 0.9 percent expansion in March 2021, an appreciation from a previous 0.7 percent forecast. – Reuters picture

TOKYO, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The Bank of Japan slightly raised its growth forecast for the world’s third largest economy today, but has maintained its super-simple monetary policy.

The brightening came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed a stimulus package last year to support the economy and dampen the effects of an increase in excise duties from eight to 10 percent in October.

The decision also followed a new US-China trade agreement that removed a concern that had long worried global investors.

The global market has also calmed down somewhat after the turmoil caused by the death of the top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States. The strike has resulted in limited retaliation and the region has so far avoided escalating violence.

“Japan’s economy is experiencing a moderate growth trend … although exports, production and business sentiment showed some weakness, mainly due to the slowdown in the overseas economy and natural disasters,” it said.

Nevertheless, tax increases and natural disasters weighed on domestic demand.

However, demand “will likely follow an upward trend … mainly against the backdrop of an extremely accommodating financial situation and active government spending,” she added.

The central bank also reaffirmed its promise to continue its loose monetary program to achieve two percent inflation “as long as it is needed”.

However, the inflation forecast was lowered from the previously estimated 1.1 percent to 1.0 percent.

The bank will “not hesitate to take additional easing measures,” she added.

BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda will speak to the media later in the day. – AFP