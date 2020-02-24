[bank-of-the-usa-veteran-offer-maker-boueiz-resigns-just-after-21-yrs:-resource]



FILE Photograph: A Financial institution of The usa brand is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Image

February 24, 2020

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON (Reuters) – Financial institution of America’s seasoned deal-maker Wadih Boueiz has resigned just after a vocation spanning 21 several years, a resource with know-how of the make a difference instructed Reuters.

Boueiz, 43, was in cost of the bank’s worldwide sovereign wealth resources and general public pensions division.

Boueiz, recognised as Woody, began his job at Lender of The united states in New York in 1999 and then moved to London in 2007.

He made his identify in the Middle East in which he begun doing the job in 2011, advising the likes of Abu Dhabi National Oil Enterprise (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi Investment decision Authority (ADIA).

In a memo found by Reuters, the bank’s co-heads of world-wide expense banking Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan informed employees that Boueiz had decided to go after chances outside the house the agency.

Boueiz was until very last summer season co-head of the bank’s corporate and investment banking company throughout the Center East and North Africa with Hakim Karoui, concentrating mainly on significant financial investment banking clientele, the resource reported.

He represented Saudi Arabia’s General public expense Fund (PIF) on the $69 billion sale of its 70% stake in Saudi Simple Industries Corp (SABIC) to oil large Saudi Aramco.

Boueiz also labored intently with ADNOC on the sale of a 49% stake in its oil pipelines business to an investment consortium comprising BlackRock and KKR.

Financial institution of The united states declined to comment.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia Modifying by Chris Reese and Jan Harvey)