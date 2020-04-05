Bankers assure FM that no disruption to customer service during shutdown, all branches remain open

Praising the efforts of bankers at this difficult time, the Secretary of Defense expressed hope that they would do their best, even when locked.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 28, 2020, 10:05 PM IST

Assistant Secretary-General Niroomeh Sitaraman said on Saturday that he had had extensive talks with the head of the banks, who had reassured customers and kept all branches open without any disruption.

“Today, Smtnsitharaman, the finance minister, made one-to-one phone calls with the CMDs of all public sector banks,” a tweet said.

He also assured that he would talk to the states and assured that there are no restrictions on the transfer of money, bankers, sellers or bank mitras.

“You’ve had a detailed conversation with the heads of the banks – public and private. You know that they’re doing their best, even when they’re shutting down. They’re sure they’ll be able to provide customer service without any interruption.” Social media is used. Well, “Sitharaman tweeted.

He also called on bank executives to ensure that there is enough money in ATMs, branches and with bank reporters.

The virtual meeting was also attended by Secretary of Financial Services Dubishish Panda and joint secretaries Maden Kumar Mishra and Tostinira Mira with the Financial Services Group.

During the call, he also instructed the CEOs to keep all branches and ATMs open and continue their activities.

In addition, he advised them to apply for a bank license and work with the district administration.

Earlier this week, the government announced the necessary measures, including the direct transfer of cash donations to the poor, the elderly and the disabled, to reduce the problems caused by the outbreak of the virus.

“All banking fraternity requires recognizing and thanking for their tireless and courageous efforts to ensure that banking services continue to thrive and that every customer is safe and secure,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of bankers, he said: “Bank officials and employees have been constantly working to provide services to customers during this period of hardship, whether they provide the money they need physically, whether they need it or not. It’s not important to keep the branches. “

According to the Indian Banking Association (IBA), 1,05,988 bank branches across the country were put into operation on Friday.

However, banks are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The finance minister also urged customers to adapt to digital banking and avoid visiting bank branches.

“PSB staff and customers across India are doing the #SocialDistancing exercise. Kudos to bankers providing the services they need during these testing times.

He said customers are rqstd (requested) to be able to #NetBanking #MobileBanking and the branch only if necessary.

Many banks have decided to use mobile ATMs to reduce pressure on branches.

The bank said in a statement that India had decided to deploy its mobile ATM to serve individuals at risk of cash withdrawals.

The ATM, which has an ATM, will move around the designated city and remain in place for a specified period of time.

Meanwhile, the IBA has asked customers to keep their distance from social intensity and refrain from visiting branches unless absolutely necessary.