Banks ask customers to be vigilant, not to share OTP with Imposters

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 9, 2020, 5:12 PM IST

In an effort to warn customers against fraudsters who may be trying to take advantage of the EMI stoppage plan, leading banks are reaching out to their customers to warn them against ‘EMI skillful scams’ and to them. They recommend that you do not spy on sensitive information such as OTP and PIN. .

In recent days, Axis, Bank State of India and other banks have sent e-mails and e-mails to their customers asking them about how to use the new modus operandi adopted by cyber fraudsters and criminals to obtain banking information. Be informed.

“Fraudsters have set up a new modus operandi to access banking details,” Axis Bank wrote in a letter to customers asking them to protect their financial information.

According to him, attackers may contact you to delay payment of your EMI and ask you to share OTP, CVV, password or PIN related to your bank accounts.

“Be aware! If the details are shared, the scammer may have unlawful access to your bank information and cause financial damage. Beware of EMI Moratorium Frauds!”

In a tweet on April 5, the country’s largest SBI bank said a new set of cybercrime had been launched by fraudsters and warned people to “be careful and aware.”

“In such scams, customers are asked to share their OTP in order to defer their loan EMIs. After sharing the OTP, they immediately withdraw the amount of fraud.”

To alleviate borrowers’ losses due to the closure of COVID-19, the RBI announced last month that all short-term loans, including retail and wheat loans and working capital payments, would be provided under the quarterly monitoring of EMI payments.

Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) also warned people against fake UPI IDs in order to circumvent emergency assistance with the help of PM citizens and emergency relief services (PM-CARES).

“Make sure your funding for the global epidemic is properly handled,” the SBI said.