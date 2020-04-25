Banks to tighten mortgage lending due to fears of price pandemic

People who have tentatively entered into mortgage agreements with banks since the start of the year may see loan offers withdrawn and agreed exemptions from central bank loan rules removed from the table, warned a prime mortgage broker. plan.

As the housing market has stalled in recent weeks due to the coronavirus crisis and a huge degree of uncertainty surrounding the economy as a whole, banks are looking for ways to protect themselves from the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

“What they are saying is that they are going to withdraw the amounts they are willing to lend and ask the borrowers to find more money,” said Karl Deeter of Irish Mortgage Brokers.

“One thing the banks are taking into account now is the price drops and they point out that if prices go down 10% in the short term, then a first borrower who had a 90% loan with an exemption that allowed them taking out a loan four or five times their salary would suddenly have a 100% mortgage and affordability could be an issue. ”

Some of the major mortgage lenders in the state have already stopped offering exemptions to borrower applicants following the Covid-19 crisis.

Among the lenders who restrict the level of exemptions they are willing to approve are the permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC.

Deeter said there is no easy answer to the problem and that lenders must be fair to potential borrowers while being cautious. “The banks are uncertain, but what I would say is likely to happen in the weeks or months to come, is that anyone with an exemption who needs to renew their loan offer will see the exemption withdrawn . “

Under the rules of the Central Bank mortgage loan, the maximum that a person can borrow is 3½ times the annual income and the lenders are authorized to grant mortgages not exceeding 80% of the value of a property, reaching 90% for the first buyer.

However, lenders also have the discretion to break the rules for 20% of their mortgage portfolio, provided they are comfortable that a potential borrower has the ability to repay the loan on time agreed.

All lenders have their own conditions for applying the exemptions and they change during the year depending on the funding available and the percentage of their new loan that has benefited from the exemptions.

The start of the year usually sees an increase in activity as borrowers seek exemptions before they expire, but exemptions can and are traditionally applied throughout the year as if a borrower approved for an exemption does not withdraw funds within six months. deadline, their exemption is granted to another applicant.

The vice-governor of the Central Bank has warned the banks that they will have to act “with caution” and carefully assess what is affordable for people who apply for a mortgage in the coming months while the economy is in shock from the coronavirus .

Ed Sibley said there was a huge level of “uncertainty” in the market following the Covid-19 pandemic and he pointed out that while the clouds of the economic storm continue to cloud over Accumulate, lenders will have to “lend with caution and consider the affordability of borrowers” before agreeing to offer home loans.

He called on the banks to focus on what potential borrowers could repay and to consider the value of the underlying assets in a market where there was “a high degree of uncertainty”.

Sibley said the country “will live with Covid-19 for a long time” and said that apart from the short-term impacts that have seen people lose their jobs and ask for payment breaks on their mortgages, “Longer term implications must be considered by having a resilient system, a much more resilient system than it was” at the time of the last economic crash.

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Saturday morning, he stressed that the Central Bank expected lenders to look beyond the immediate and short-term implications of the coronavirus crisis and “act with caution and be careful to protect their customers and act in their best interest. “.