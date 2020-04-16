Banksy works from home with rats and their wives unhappy about this

Banksy continued to spread his graffiti-inspired artwork even while sheltering at home when the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to spread throughout the UK.

On Instagram, street artists based in the UK share new works of art, this time created in his bathroom. Banksy’s latest depiction of rats – a recurring theme in his work – rages in his bathroom, spills toothpaste, spread toilet paper and piss all over the chair.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” Bansky wrote an Instagram post, highlighting the damage to his bathroom against rats. What, you don’t know a group of mice called mischief? Now you do. Move.

The art of rats is a return to roots for Banksy, who has cited French street artist Blek Le Rat – who spread stencil mice throughout Paris – as influences. Bansky began his own career the same way, making stencil mice all over England with phrases like “Our Time Is Coming.” Oppressed, persistent, and uncontrolled, Banksy’s rat has become a symbol of anti-establishment sentiment and anti-capitalist and anti-war endurance. Rats stand next to monkeys, police, soldiers and children in the Banksy ranks.

Participants at the Banksy exhibition in Yokohama, Japan wearing face masks in March 2020 amid the spread of COVID-19.

Photo by Christopher Jue / Getty Images

Banksy is widely believed to be the pseudonym identity of Robin Gunningham, 47, whose movements have been traced to the location of Banksy’s new graffiti art work, according to a geographical profile study conducted by Queen Mary University of London. However, despite strong media interest, Banksy’s identity remains – at least officially – a mystery.

In 2019, a new recording unearthed from 2003 might have revealed Banksy further, showing an interview with a man hidden under a t-shirt that covered his face, claiming to be a secret artist. In the interview, the artist was preoccupied with a new painting of a baby who spelled the words “KILL MORE” in blocks of the alphabet, a work later attributed to Banksy.

Banksy’s bathroom mouse was joined by other recent art by street artists, including a mural in Bristol, England that was revealed on Valentine’s Day this year.

Banksy’s bathroom rat not only overlaps with the recurring theme of the artist, but also underscores the nature of the plague itself, which has often been associated with long-tailed mice. Unless, in this case, the rats are on the same boat as us, marking the days in the ongoing refuge in quarantine.

While building his reputation with street art, Banksy has become an auction fixture, with his work selling millions of dollars on the collector market. In 2019, Banksy’s painting portrays the British parliament as a monkey that sells for $ 12.2 million in London.