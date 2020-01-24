BankUnited: Food Apps Stress Restaurant Debt

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

BankUnited, the US bank, says that restaurant debt in its small business loan portfolios shows signs of stress and blames food delivery apps like Uber Eats for the problem.

As of Friday, January 24, American Banker reports, BankUnited CEO Rajinder Singh warned that, unlike other industries, restaurant debt in his portfolio includes loans to small businesses, such as fitness companies and other franchises- Company is tense.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said last week during the bank’s fourth quarter earnings report. “And when delivery is made, it often affects the sales model because you don’t order some of the more expensive items.” This change, which takes place in the business mode, in connection with the tense labor markets, puts the finances of our borrowers under pressure. “

As on-demand delivery services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash increase, fewer and fewer consumers visit restaurants and order items that are more profitable for these companies, such as drinks and desserts.

BankUnited is reported to have a restaurant portfolio of $ 360 million, with executives noticing that some of these loans recently went into critical or classified credit status in the fourth quarter.

The publication referred to earlier reports from last August, which similarly warned of the strained restaurant debt and cash flow challenges associated with labor shortages and raw material costs. Lenders, including First Financial Bankcorp, Cadence Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, raised concerns about restaurant bankruptcies in 2019.

According to Singh from BankUnited, the restaurant sector is the only industry that highlights the bank’s portfolios, and other franchises “do very well”.

He added that the bank will try to expand lending to companies in the Atlanta region this year to later introduce a business card for its business customers.

The impact of on-demand food delivery and cash flow management on the restaurant industry could continue as more and more industry players enter the market, even though companies like Takeaway.com and Just Eat face consolidation.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following:

B2B, B2B Payments, Bank Loans, BankUnited, Cash Flow Management, Delivery App, Grocery Delivery, News, Restaurant, Small Credit, What’s Hot In B2B