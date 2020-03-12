Banning domestic travel to the U.S. is a “possibility” of fighting coronavirus

President Trump says the ban on national travel to the United States is “a possibility” to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

While answering questions in the White House on Thursday, Trump said he did not rule out a plan to implement a national travel ban to stop state-to-state transmissions of the coronavirus.

The exchange went as follows:

JOURNALIST: Keep in mind U.S. travel restrictions, such as in the state of Washington or California? (Emphasis added)

TRUMP: We have not discussed it yet. Is it a possibility? Yes. If someone barefoots a bit, if an area is too hot. You see what they do in New Rochelle, which is good, frankly. That’s right. But then it doesn’t apply, it’s not too strong, but people know they look at them … New Rochelle, this is a spotlight. (Emphasis added)

Trump’s reference was to New Rochelle in Westchester County, New York (just above Manhattan), where quarters have been quarantined and where the United States National Guard has been sent to apply travel restrictions.

The observations are raised when a passenger traveling to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) was positive for coronaviruses upon landing in Palm Beach, Florida. Leading health experts in the country have said that restraint from travel to and from the United States is critical to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Trump has already issued travel bans on China, Iran and the continent of Europe. The travel ban in Europe, which will be implemented this week, will ensure that European residents and recent travelers to Europe cannot easily land in the US.

In the U.S., there have been more than 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.