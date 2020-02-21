[banstead-higher-street-are-living:-updates-as-busy-highway-closed-thanks-to-experiences-of-‘suspicious-package’-in-waitrose]

A “suspicious package deal” has reportedly been located in Waitrose on Banstead Superior Road.
Its led to the highway, just outdoors Croydon , to be shut in both equally instructions.
Surrey Law enforcement rushed to the scene just prior to 11.30am on Friday (February 21) next studies of the package.
Officers are on the scene and a police cordon is up all-around the spot, meaning local companies have been shut.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police explained: “The shop was evacuated and a cordon has been set in put as a safety precaution. Highway closures on the Substantial Street and close by roadways have also quickly been place in area.
“Lookup-properly trained officers are attending the scene, however no suspicious offers have been found at the current time.
“We would like to thank everybody concerned for their persistence even though we offer with this incident.”
Transport for London confirmed that one particular of its buses has been diverted owing to an incident in Banstead High Road.
TfL reported: “Bus route 166 is on diversion because of to an crisis expert services incident at Superior Avenue Banstead. Buses are directed in each directions through Winkworth Road and Bolters Lane.”
Road re-opened
The police cordons have now been lifted.
Autos have been noticed driving by way of the road at the time once again as it has now re-opened.
Waitrose stays closed
An officer at the scene instructed SurreyLive: “We are completed in this article now, but Waitrose is remaining shut for a further hour or so to tidy up as there are abandoned trollies and clean create left in the store. As soon as that has been performed then anything will be back again to ordinary.”
Photographs from the scene
Employees from the spot could not work
An employee at Royal China restaurant, who wished to remain anonymous, informed SurreyLive he was unable to go dwelling thanks to the road closures and is ready for the cordons to be lifted.
He stated: “The substantial road is shut from all finishes. All we can see are law enforcement officers standing right here they have blocked the streets and taken the canine out to search about.”
Wherever was the street closed?
What we know
- Banstead Significant Street in Surrey, in close proximity to Croydon, is shut due to reviews of a suspicious package at the Waitrose there.
- Law enforcement have cordoned off the highway.
- Officers rushed to the scene at 11.30am this early morning.