[banstead-higher-street-are-living:-updates-as-busy-highway-closed-thanks-to-experiences-of-‘suspicious-package’-in-waitrose]

A “suspicious package deal” has reportedly been located in Waitrose on Banstead Superior Road.

Its led to the highway, just outdoors Croydon , to be shut in both equally instructions.

Surrey Law enforcement rushed to the scene just prior to 11.30am on Friday (February 21) next studies of the package.

Officers are on the scene and a police cordon is up all-around the spot, meaning local companies have been shut.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police explained: “The shop was evacuated and a cordon has been set in put as a safety precaution. Highway closures on the Substantial Street and close by roadways have also quickly been place in area.

“Lookup-properly trained officers are attending the scene, however no suspicious offers have been found at the current time.

“We would like to thank everybody concerned for their persistence even though we offer with this incident.”





Transport for London confirmed that one particular of its buses has been diverted owing to an incident in Banstead High Road.

TfL reported: “Bus route 166 is on diversion because of to an crisis expert services incident at Superior Avenue Banstead. Buses are directed in each directions through Winkworth Road and Bolters Lane.”

