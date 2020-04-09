Bappi Lahiri Releases Music on Coronavirus. Hear to it!

As a musician and a responsible citizen, famous tunes composer Bappi Lahiri has carried out his little bit to distribute awareness about the Corona virus with a song that he has set out in spite of a incredibly lousy throat an infection. Bappi’s music titled, “It’s a difficult time it’s a difficult time, let us not overlook that we are all together in Corona”, urges everybody to stand as one all through this hour of require.

The song is in English and Bappi appears in the movie, in perfectly.. quintessentially Bappi avatar. Dressed in all blue with his trademark gold jewellery, he exhorts people to safeguard them selves, continue to be indoors, listen to the medical practitioners and use masks and sanitisers. He also claims that we really should not neglect we are together in this struggle. The tunes are not just in sync and the songs is wobbly but it is the intention that matters and Bappi has used his talent to do his bit in the direction of making recognition.

Speaking about the track Bappida suggests, “We all have to have to use out competencies to spread consciousness of the ailment. My skill is music and I have often employed it to generate joy and hope amid persons.” Bappi feels now is the time to spread one’s wings far and wide via musical notes. “Stay safe at dwelling. Listen to your favourite tunes.”

Bappi’s playlist of his own compositions : Chalte chalte mere yeh geet(Chalte Chalte), Yaar bina chayan kahan re (Saheb), Yaad aaraha hai (Disco Dancer), Pug ghungroo (Namak Halaal), Inteha ho gayi intezaar ki (Sharaabi), Bambai se aaya mera dost(Aap Ki Khatir).

You can hear to the music here!

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=_4b2ZaIQKDU

