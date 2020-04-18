Baptist Churches, Pastors Sue Laura Kelly

Two Baptist churches based in Kansas and their shepherds sued the Democratic Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday for violating the rights of first modification for concentration, free exercise and freedom of speech, imposing restrictions on religious gatherings.

“The sincere religious beliefs of the plaintiffs teach that the Bible is the inspired Word of God and the only principle of faith and practice,” the lawsuit said. “The plaintiffs sincerely believe that the Bible teaches the necessity of gathering for corporate prayer and worship and that such an assembly is necessary and good for the spiritual development of the Church and its members.”

Kelly, who defeated the Republicans Kris Kobach in the government race of 2018, issued an executive order restricting personal worship to 10 people or less. The plaintiffs – First Baptist Church and Pastor Steven Ormore, and Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Aaron Harris– He said that the governor’s orders are illegally aimed at people of faith, while excluding secular activities from the same restrictions.

What the Executive Order 20-18 (April 7) said about “all public or private mass gatherings” that were banned, as they concerned the churches:

What EO said about the exceptions:

The plaintiffs reported to the Attorney General William Barr warning against the violation of the rights of first amendment. Barr said there should be no “special restrictions on religious activity that do not apply to similar non-religious activities”:

For example, if a government allows cinemas, restaurants, concert halls, and other comparable places to remain open and unrestricted, it cannot order the worship places to be closed, the size of their churches to be reduced, or they to be obstructed in any other way. religious gatherings. Religious institutions should not stand out for special weights.

The plaintiffs said they had internal services on Easter Sunday with more than 20 people gathering in churches. According to the lawsuit, Harris was warned that he could be charged with a crime if it happened next Sunday:

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Dodge City, Kansas, First Baptist Church and Pastor Stephen Ormord attempted to hold an “drive-in” outdoor church with about 20 of their faithful parked in cars in front of the church. at a distance of 6 feet. Due to the strong winds and technological difficulties, the members could not listen or participate effectively in the service. The church had already adopted a strict social distance and safety protocol to protect people gathered for worship, and the church was able to conduct the service safely inside the sanctuary according to this protocol, remaining at a distance of 6 meters.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Junction City, Kansas, the Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Aaron Harris performed a church service at the door with 21 of their faithful, strictly adopting social distance and safety protocols to protect individuals gathered for worship. A member of the local law enforcement service monitored the service inside the building.

On April 14, Pastor Harris spoke with County Sheriff Sheriff to discuss whether the Sheriff would enforce the 20-18 Executive Order. The sheriff warned Pastor Harris that he would be subject to the Criminal Order of the Governor’s Order 20-18 if his church performed a personal service the following week in which more than 10 people sat on the seeds.

The plaintiffs argue that the executive order “essentially interferes with the plaintiffs’ ability to carry out their religious teaching, faith and mission” and illegally “targets, discriminates and shows hostility towards churches, including plaintiffs”.

They want a U.S. judge in the Kansas District Court to declare Kelly’s EO unconstitutional and issue a temporary restraining order, a preliminary order, and a permanent injunction to prevent a state effort to stop citizens from “meeting for worship while exercise sufficient social distance. “

It was not the first treatment of its kind during the pandemic.

