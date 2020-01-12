Bar frames hole punched in men’s toilet, title it “Fragile Masculinity”

Loading...

A bar in Auckland set the Internet ablaze after the solution to a good old case of fragile masculinity went viral.

The Lumsden Freehouse, over which bar patron Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) stumbled, framed a hole in the men’s room in 2018 before calling the timeless work of art “Fragile Masculinity – Artist Unknown”. Make a lot of people think, lots of people think.

McConnell’s discovery, shared on Twitter this weekend, has already amassed over 200,000 likes. Ah, there is really nothing more satisfying than watching the internet come together to unanimously drown out the screams of frail masculinity.

The pizzeria I went to framed a hole in the wall of the men’s washroom and called it “Fragile Masculinity”. Pic.twitter.com/ZTxO2BsWMH

– Josh McConnell (@ joshmcconnell), January 10, 2020

What I love most is that if this were in the Louvre, it would really be hailed as a masterpiece, with people queuing for hours just to catch a glimpse of tears and to learn about its subtle yet deep power amazed, and then go away and unpack the mistakes of the human male ego.

In any case, my belief in humanity has been restored. Merci, Lumsden Freehouse, merci.

