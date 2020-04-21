Attorney General Bill Bar He noted that ongoing research into the origins of the investigation into Russia’s election campaign and possible links to members of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign could bear fruit until the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

Talking to a conservative radio host Hugh Height On Tuesday, Barr was asked a series of questions about Russiagate’s genetic testing, which is currently run by a U.S. lawyer in Connecticut. John Durham, infamous in the legal community for conducting two separate investigations into the use of the Central Intelligence Agency and covering up torture during the second Bush administration.

“Is the investigation of US Attorney John Daram on the circumstances surrounding President Trump’s monitoring of the campaign, the transition and the early administration, still under investigation, without being infected with the virus?” Hewitt asked.

“Yes,” Barr replied.

“There are instructions on announcing the charges or closing the investigation before the election,” Hewitt continued – focusing on the issue. “When is this deadline for US Attorney Darham and do you think he will succeed?” Either disclose charges or reveal that the investigation is over? “

“As far as I know, none of the key people whose actions are being reconsidered at this point are running for president,” Barr said.

“But wouldn’t the indictment be announced after a period of time in the election of the species that constitutes the manual of the US prosecutors?” Hewitt was pressured.

“So what kind of manual is that?” Bar asked.

“As I recall, this came with director Comey making his announcement and concerns in 2016 that he had acted in self-determination in the run-up to the election. I don’t remember the exact schedule, “said Hewitt.

“Yes, but that was directly related to a candidate,” Barr said.

“Oh, so it wouldn’t matter in your opinion if there is an investigation and someone is accused the day before the election?” Hewitt asked.

To which Barr replied [emphasis added]:

Well, there – you know – I think, you know, at its core, the idea is: you don’t follow the candidates. You are not blaming candidates – or maybe someone who is close enough to a candidate who is essentially himself, you know, within a few days before the election. But, as I say, I don’t think any of the people whose actions are under investigation by Daram fall into this category.

“This is great news for me,” Hewitt said. “I assumed it would be in the category of people who could not be blamed given the obvious connection to President Trump.”

In early 2019, Barr authorized Darham to launch a near-complete investigation into the origins of the election campaign and the obstruction of a judicial inquiry led by the former special adviser. Robert Mueller. In the fall of 2019, Durham’s investigation became officially criminal.

Legal experts have long been wary of Darham’s investigation – both because of Daraham’s genealogy of CIA violations and the circumstances that led to the launch of Bar’s investigation into the investigation.

“With all due respect to people who say otherwise, there is no reason to trust John Durham who blamed the Bush Administration’s torture crimes [and] has signed this obviously corrupt attempt,” the former federal prosecutor said. Elizabeth de la Vega he said at that moment.

Durham’s behavior since the audit began has not done much to inspire confidence in the end result of his research.

In late 2019, Durham caused concern and outrage after criticizing the DOJ Inspector General. Michael Horowitz.

“What is an American prosecutor commenting on what he believes or does not believe should or should not be present in a general inspector’s report”, founder of Law & Crime Dan Abrams he said at that moment. “It simply came to our notice then. Inspectors General should comment on how FBI agents, U.S. attorneys, and others do their job. It’s just amazing. “

[image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images]