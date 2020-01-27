Barack Obama, Shaq, Kanye & More mourn Kobe Bryant’s death

How the world learns of the sudden offense Kobe Bryant, one of the greats in the sports world, has received many honors and honors on social media with friends and fans who recall the LA Lakers legend for his influence on sports and their lives.

While fans gather at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to lay flowers and mourn the loss of the 41-year-old five-time NBA champion, others have shared their memories of Kobe online.

From hip-hop stars who had posters of him on the walls to the former President of the United States to other NBA greats and those who reflexively called “Kobe!” When they did hoops and tricks.

Shaquille O’NealKobe Bryant’s other half, in one of the Lakers’ most powerful duos, has also reported on Twitter to mourn the death of his former teammate and close friend.

There are no words to express the pain. I am going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. We had that most in common. I would hug his children as if they were my own and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna ’Gigi’ Bryant were two in nine people on board a helicopter that crashed in the Calabasas area on January 26, and none of the other victims had been identified at the time of the letter.

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the basketball game and our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I pray for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri and his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be there for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan’s official statement on the death of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/EEVmGLRHyj

– Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

Gianna and Kobe are resting with the highest angels in Power & Peace ??????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/6n9uZqXKxP

– Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 26, 2020

Today we mourn our friend Kobe Bryant. Send our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/fwT4yj7Ud7

– Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 26, 2020

Kobe was really bigger than life, a legend. May he and all who have lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.

– Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Live life to the fullest – like tomorrow is not promised. @kobebryant the world is a better place because you were in it. ???? pic.twitter.com/5KwCyJy3kp

– Billy Porter (@ theebillyporter) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gigi ???? It’s incredibly difficult to work with. I will never forget your generosity and the time you have planned in some of my most difficult moments. I am thankful forever. My heart is with you and your lovely family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L

– Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020

Kobe was an icon on the square, a legend for the way he gave something back to his community, and an inspiration for the world. I consider myself lucky to have experienced his talent and his big heart. My thoughts are with the Bryant family on this unthinkable day. https://t.co/Q76ZVWYD7D

– Arnold (@Schwarzenegger), January 26, 2020

I was lucky enough to meet Kobe twice. Once on the set of a Nike advertisement that I made with him. The second night he won an Oscar. In the short time I spent with him, he was nice, generous, funny, and also a bit of a movie nerd. With this tragic message, my heart goes out to his family. Too sad. pic.twitter.com/Q9p01MIAmf

– edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 26, 2020

My heart is torn to pieces when I hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t understand what families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and all of us. I send my prayers, my love and my endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and to everyone who lost someone on this flight.

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Kobe, we love you brother

We pray for your family and appreciate the life you have lived and all the inspiration you have given us. Pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY

– Your (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

He was great, charismatic and one of the hardest working athletes of all time, but what impressed me the most was how much Kobe was doing with his 4 daughters. Pray for her, Vanessa, his parents and the families of his fellow travelers on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you, Kobe

– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

I am so sad and stunned now. In the Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, he was preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we had lost too early, Nipsey Hussle. Life can sometimes be so brutal and meaningless. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

– John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant played for the LA Lakers for 20 years between 1996 and 2016 and should be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2020. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also an avid basketball player and hoped to play college basketball for the University of Connecticut.

