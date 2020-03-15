Barack Obama trapped behind porn star Sara Jay, internet goes wild – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML1ef37ad90495ea2e1a7a841b6ea4744311%

Sara, who also runs a porn production company, reacted to the discovery and said on her Twitter account, “Maybe it’s because I produce, direct, write and manage adult talent for my producer Wyde Syde.”

News Info – People who tuned in on social media on Saturday morning, March 14th were probably confused as to why the porn star Sara Jay was trending on Twitter. It was all because he apparently has a very strong follower, the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

That obviously raised a question as to why Obama follows Jay, who also runs a porn production company, on the microblogging site. When asked about the matter, Jay speculated that it was because of his career. “Maybe it’s because I produce, direct, write and manage adult talent for my production company Wyde Syde,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media users can’t help but joke about this discovery. “As soon as I saw Sara Jay straining and I discovered that former President Barack Obama is following Sara Jay on Twitter, I think the President likes big breasts too,” wrote one in the Blue Bird app. “So apparently one of the best presidents, Barrack Obama, beats Sara Jay …” said another.

There were also some people joking about how his wife, Michelle Obama, would react to this. “Michelle is ready to do more than grab Barack Obama’s phone. He may be in shock. He better stop chasing Sara Jay,” someone said. “Michelle has become salty. She has removed her rocks in the white house hahaha,” another speculated.

One individual warned the former POTUS that following Sarah could get her in trouble. “Barack, my good brother, we love you. But I have to ask you, have you stopped attending Sara Jay? Why if black queen Michelle Obama finds out? She’ll be beyond us, and we can’t save you, “like this user said. “When Michelle Obama finds out why Sara Jay is hot,” said another, along with a Michelle GIF snatching her phone.

Obama’s representatives have yet to react.

