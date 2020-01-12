Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia Obama, explores London with her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, in beautiful pictures amid reports that romance is getting more serious

Loading...

It seems that the former daughter of former President Barack Obama, Malia Obama, really enjoys being in London because the former first daughter has recently seen a causal walk in the Islington district of the city in the company of her friend, Rory Farquharson.

According to the people who saw the couple, Malia and Rory remained unobtrusive, but together they seemed very happy and relaxed.

Allegedly they did not want to attract attention, because Malia was dressed in pure white trousers, a black jacket and her face had no makeup, while Rory was wearing a khaki jacket and baggy jeans.

See this post on Instagram

#MaliaObama (Cancer ☀️ Scorpio 🌙) was seen with her boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London for the Christmas holidays. Beautiful girl. I think they are a nice couple 🤷‍♀️ What do you think? Can anyone guess the constellation of Rory? It gives me 🔥 ticks “Malia Obama has spent Christmas holidays in one of London’s most modern neighborhoods with her British millionaire friend, Rory Farquharson, can unveil MailOnline. The oldest daughter of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, is enjoying the bars and restaurants of Islington, where his beloved parents have a £ 1.8 million home, both of whom have happily walked around the neighborhood recently without the need for too much security, both 21 years old, he is in the capital for A few days before they returned to Harvard University, where they are both students, a viewer saw Malia and Rory on Monday taking a short afternoon walk with friends near the Duke pub or Cambridge in North London The woman, who asked not to identified, MailOnline said, “They remained unobtrusive but seemed really happy and relaxed together.” They were dressed: Malia wore white pants with wide pipes with a black jacket and her hair was loose without makeup. Rory was wearing a khaki jacket and wide jeans. “What surprised me was that they were roaming around in Islington, a fairly busy area, completely incognito: few people recognized her as the daughter of the former American president. I saw them walking along the Regent’s Canal. They walked casually with another couple. & # 39 Malia was talking about school with the other girl and Rory was talking to the other boy, they stopped at the Duke of Cambridge pub around 3 p.m. It got a little colder and it looked like it was going to rain, so I think that they decided where they were going. “The other girl seemed to meet Malia, although the boys already seemed to be friends. Malia talked to her quite intensely and looked like a typical old American student university, something intense, a little sad, that wanted to be taken seriously, but nice. “They seemed to have no security

A post shared by Sun Moon️ Moon 🌝 (@astro_tings) on January 8, 2020 at 7:23 AM PST

The couple casually ran incognito in the busy neighborhood of the British capital. Although not many people could recognize them, it was reported that there was some certainty with them because an anonymous man followed them discreetly.

The two are said to have been dating for about two years and both are students from Harvard.

Although Malia and Rory are the same age, 21, they are expected to graduate from the prestigious university a year earlier, because they would prefer to follow a Sabbath year before going to college.

The first news from the young people involved came out when the two attended a Harvard vs. game. Yale in 2017, and it seems that their relationship has only been strengthened since then.

It was recently reported that Malia even spent much of her Christmas holiday in London, where she was invited to Rory’s house with six rooms for $ 2.4 million in Woodbridge.

In a recent interview with Duchess Meghan of Sussex, Michelle Obama spoke about her daughters, Malia and Sasha, and said, “Somehow Malia and Sasha can no longer be different.” You speak freely and often open on your own terms. The one shares their most intimate feelings, the other is happy to let you discover it. No approach is better or worse because both have become intelligent, compassionate and independent young women who are fully capable of making their way. “

She added: “As a younger woman, I spent too much time making sure I didn’t get enough, or I went too far away from what I thought was the prescribed path. What I hope my daughters realize a little earlier is that there is no one prescribed path, that is fine to deviate and that the confidence that they must recognize that with time will come. “

It looks like it’s getting serious for the young couple.

Message Views:

0 0