Barbara Kavow ruins Harvey Weinstein’s New York City office – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f11%

% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f12%

Not all heroes wear cape…

% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f13%% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f14%

Sometimes, they wear a bow T-shirt and a designer belt to destroy the office of a convicted rapist. March 9th The Royal Star of New York Star Barbara Kavovit, he prepared his building hat and his hammer when it began to collapse Harvey weinsteinOld office in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f15%

% MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f16%

Given that Bravolebrity is the founder of Evergreen, a construction company, it’s safe to say that it will do its magic and create a completely redesigned space. In addition, she’s so good at it that she’s beaten three other men-run companies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re taking it to the walls and building it again,” he told the publication. Adding that she predicts the remodeling will take approximately 16 weeks.

In addition, the reality show personality shared how much this project means to her, especially when she thinks of the former owner, who not only became a disgraced Hollywood producer, but was convicted of rape in her trial in New York City. York for two reasons: third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

“This is very personal, exciting and passionate for me because I feel the pain of those women,” Barbara told the publication. “I’ve had a lot of Harvey in my life.”

Camila Amaral

The building owner spoke about his experiences and how it has been to work in an industry dominated by men.

“I’m part of an industry that has been 98 percent male and not very welcoming to women,” he continued. “I’ve found a lot of difficulties, a lot of knocking doors and a lot of proposals. I’ve fought for 25 years to claim my claim. I’ve had to meet people I don’t care about.”

He added: “I had to sit in front of men on a few occasions, whom I would not give the time of day to get a job. Many of them simply instructed me because they wanted to meet me.”

For Barbara, getting the contract to demolish the former Weinstein office space was also a win due to the fact that Olsham Properties’ chief of operations (who owns the offices in the building) is a woman.

“I had to go through four interviews,” he shared. “It gave me the opportunity to prove I’m an expert. I can do what everyone does, and I think I do better. Although the drawings were delivered, I wasn’t afraid to tell them right away that I could save two weeks and $ 50,000.”

Of course, being the one who gives the old Weinstein office a clean slate doesn’t get lost in the True Housewife star.

“Decay is essential to begin with and we are taking this to the bone. When I get here, I can feel the emotional ghosts,” he explained. “There were women so brave that they stayed in the courtroom and clashed with Harvey. As we remove the posts and use the merchandise to tear down the walls, I feel like I’m doing it for them.”

Weinstein’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, March 11.

At this time, he is being held on Rikers Island. He faces up to 29 years in prison for his conviction: third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual activity.