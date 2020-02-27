[barbecue-fundraiser-gains-csub-athlete-scholarship-fund]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A dozen of Kern County’s have potential soldiers took an oath to provide Wednesday morning, aspect of the initially country-extensive dwell oath of enlistment ceremony from room. The Bakersfield Army Recruiting Station, in partnerships with NASA and the Worldwide Area Station hosted the celebration at the agriculture pavilion at the KHSD Regional Profession Center.

The oath was administered by U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut, Andrew Morgan, who is currently amongst the crew of the Global Room Station. Col. Morgan also spoke to college students about his ordeals in the Military and in his coaching main up to his journey to area.

“This is a incredibly exciting recruiting device for us,” explained Cpt. Corey Langhammer of the Bakersfield Army Recruiting Firm. “It reveals the opportunities the Military has. The army has around 150 vocation paths. It can be not just infantry. We have a lot of STEM-oriented careers as properly, so this just highlights people paths for us.”

Nearby students joined a lot more than 850 foreseeable future soldiers from throughout the region to acquire the oath of enlistment.