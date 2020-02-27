barbra-streisand-obsessed-with-eminem-and-wishes-to-perform-with-him?

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

Barbra Streisand is obsessed with Eminem and hopes to do the job with him? That is the storyline in just one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop appeared into the claim and we can established the report straight.

“Streisand Swoons Over Eminem!” reads a headline in the most recent issue of the World. An alleged insider tells the journal, “She thinks he’s intriguing and interesting in an powerful way, and also happens to believe he’s devilishly handsome. She listens to his new music and raps to his lyrics at house when she thinks no 1 is on the lookout.”

The questionable insider carries on, “She thinks he’s very talented and has just the variety of screen presence she appears for in a star. She would adore to immediate him in a film. Barbra has enable Eminem know she’ll fulfill him any working day, any time.” One particular would imagine she’d be much more keen to collaborate on a track with the rapper considering the fact that she has not directed a movie considering the fact that 1996’s The Mirror Has Two Faces. No matter, none of this is accurate.

An specific in Streisand’s camp tells Gossip Cop that the tabloid’s tale is “total BS.” Here’s what’s really happening: Before this month, Streisand achieved out to Eminem on Instagram subsequent his surprise performance at the Oscars. The Globe resolved to concoct this nuts tale out of their interaction.

The rapper had posted a video of Streisand asserting “Lose Yourself” as the winner for Very best Initial Music at the 2003 Oscars. Eminem did not show up to take the award, but he executed the 8 Mile anthem at this year’s ceremony. “Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 yrs to get listed here,” he wrote. Streisand shared the rapper’s submit on her site and extra, “I had voted for your track way too! Was really on the lookout ahead to handing you the award. Subsequent time!” She such as a winking emoji.

It is distinct that Streisand admires Eminem. She also has an link to the rapper many thanks to the Oscars. Even so, the concept that Streisand is infatuated with Eminem and raps his lyrics “when she thinks no one is looking” is absurd. This also begs the dilemma, who is this creepy “source” and why are they spying on Streisand in her dwelling “when she thinks no one particular is looking”?

The Globe is the exact same tabloid that Gossip Cop busted in December 2018 for falsely professing Streisand was dying from a compulsive feeding on problem. That tale was not real, but instantly she’s preparing to immediate a motion picture starring Eminem? The magazine can’t keep its fictional stories straight.

It’s also worthy of noting, the Globe previously produced Streisand the item of another star’s passion. Gossip Cop identified as out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Tom Cruise was “obsessed” with the singer and needed her to sign up for Scientology. Now we’re just waiting for up coming week’s headline: “Tom Cruise and Eminem Combating Over Barbra Streisand!”