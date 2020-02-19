[Barca captains remaining ‘uneasy’ soon after Barto assembly – report]

Photograph by JOSEP LAGO/AFP through Getty Images

The president met the gamers to examine current gatherings

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly satisfied with the club’s 4 captains on Tuesday to explore current reports the club compensated a business to discredit gamers online.

In accordance to ESPN, Bartomeu spoke to Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto for about fifty percent an hour. Manager Quique Setien was also in attendance.

The report describes the assembly as “tense” and claims that though the players appreciated the president’s “attempt at an explanation” they “remain uneasy” about the entire detail.

If you want to examine out a collection of the posts Barca allegedly paid out for then test out a great small piece from Luis below.

Bartomeu publicly denied the reports on Tuesday. He said the allegations were “completely false” and the club “defend ourselves by whatsoever signifies required.”