[Barca deny they employed organization to encourage Bartomeu, assault Messi & Co.]

Picture by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Photographs

So, this happened…

Barcelona issued a assertion on Monday to deny a report that they had hired a company to endorse president Josep Maria Bartomeu and discredit gamers together with Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

Cadena Ser programme Què T’hi Jugues‘ described that Barcelona hired the business ‘I3 Ventures’ to create a good picture of Bartomeu online.

The business also reportedly employed social media to have a pop at players and ex-players which include Messi, Pique, Xavi, Carles Puyol and Pep Guardiola.

⚠️ NOTÍCIA⚠️ INVESTIGACIÓ de @LaLlotja El Barça treballa amb una empresa que crea estats d’opinió a xarxes per: ✅ PROTEGIR la reputació de Bartomeu i la junta ⛔ EROSIONAR la imatge d’exjugadors, candidats, polítics, entitats i més DIRECTE https://t.co/9JgwRmYEKd — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) February 17, 2020

The report highlights criticism of Pique’s involvement with the Davis Cup and Messi’s failure to concur a new deal with the club as illustrations.

Barcelona have strike back by issuing a strongly-worded assertion denying the report:

“[FC Barcelona] Roundly deny any connection, and also, the contracting of companies connected to social media accounts that have broadcast unfavorable or disparaging messages relevant to any man or woman, entity or organisation that may possibly be, or have been, relevant to the Club.” Resource | FC Barcelona

The club signal off the assertion by expressing they “demand an fast rectification of the facts published and reserves the correct to exercise legal motion versus these who proceed to implicate the Club in these types of techniques.”

The news sees Barcelona creating headlines for all the completely wrong motives however yet again and follows a chaotic number of weeks that have seen Ernesto Valverde sacked, Ousmane Dembele dominated out for 6 months and Messi engaged in a public spat with Eric Abidal.

What subsequent?