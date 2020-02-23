[Barca ensure Sergi Roberto out with thigh personal injury]

Picture by Mateo Villalba/Good quality Sport Visuals/Getty Illustrations or photos

The 28-year-outdated will miss some crucial fixtures

Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that Sergi Roberto will miss out on the future several weeks following selecting up a thigh harm.

The 28-calendar year-outdated has been dominated out of the trip to Napoli and also seems to be established to miss out on La Liga online games against Serious Madrid, Actual Sociedad and perhaps Serious Mallorca.

Barcelona’s statement is essentially a little bit bewildering with the club seemingly unable to decide if he’s out for two, 3 or even four weeks:

“Roberto out for 3 to four weeks The hottest casualty, Sergi Roberto, has been verified as getting hurt a person of the adductor muscle tissue in his suitable thigh and will be out for concerning two and 3 weeks.” Source | FC Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien have both of those used Roberto in defence and midfield this season, but his absence means Nelson Semedo really should proceed at proper back.

Roberto was an unused substituted against Eibar on Saturday but has began 20 of their 25 La Liga game titles and two times in the Champions League so far in 2019-20.