Barca seem for stadium sponsor to fight coronavirus | Sports

BARCELONA, April 21 — La Liga champions Barcelona are searching for a stadium sponsor for the to start with time to elevate funds in the combat versus the novel coronavirus, the club explained in a statement these days.

Barca said the club’s basis would take care of the bid for the naming legal rights of the 99,000 potential Camp Nou stadium for the 2020/21 stadium.

“The cash flow created will build a fund that will be divided in the adhering to way: a section will be destined for a job on Covid-19 pushed by the sponsors… and the rest will be shared out amongst other projects that are remaining formulated in parallel,” said the assertion.

La Liga leaders Barca held a two-issue edge over Actual Madrid when football in Spain was indefinitely postponed past month with 11 games remaining.

The virus has so far infected additional than 200,000 folks in Spain, professing 21,282 life.

“We are in a world-wide crisis without precedent in our modern heritage and we have to be bold and feel about the accountability we have,” added Barca vice-president Jordi Cardoner.

“That’s why the club and Barca foundation consider it is important that the club works by using all the indicates accessible to battle against the coronavirus pandemic and its outcomes.”

Barca are the richest club in the environment in accordance to the most current report by the Deloitte Money League, putting up revenues of €841 million (RM3.9 billion) last calendar year, but their funds have been seriously strike by the hiatus prompted by the pandemic.

Past thirty day period the Catalans turned the initial La Liga club to announce a pay reduce to gamers and coaches, who agreed to lower their salaries by 70 for every cent through Spain’s point out of emergency, with to start with staff gamers using an supplemental two for every cent slash to assure non-taking part in workers would nevertheless make a entire wage. — Reuters