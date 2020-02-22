[Barça squad named for Eibar]

Photo by Pedro Salado/Excellent Activity Photographs/Getty Images

Quique Setién has identified as up 18 gamers for Saturday’s match

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action after a 7 days of instruction with a home activity in opposition to Eibar, and Quique Setién has termed up the following 18 players for Saturday:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto

Defenders: two. Nélson Semedo, three. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 39. Sergio Akieme

Midfielders: four. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal

Forwards: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 19. Martin Braithwaite, 31. Ansu Fati

The significant information is the inclusion of new signing Martin Braithwaite, who is completely ready to go after signing on Thursday and using component in Friday’s coaching session. One more new deal with is Barça B still left-back again Sergio Akieme, who replaces the wounded Jordi Alba (groin). Luis Suárez (knee) and Ousmane Dembélé (Dembélé) also pass up out via personal injury.

Predicted setting up XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo Vidal, De Jong, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati

The match kicks off at 4pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3pm GMT (British isles), 10am ET, 7am PT (United states), eight.30pm IST (India), and you can be part of us to follow and comment all the motion.

VISCA EL BARÇA!