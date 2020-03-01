[Barça squad named for El Clásico]

Photograph by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Visuals

Quique Setién has known as up 18 gamers for Sunday’s vacation to the Bernabéu

The upcoming Barcelona match is on us! The Blaugrana journey to the Spanish funds for a opportunity title-determining El Clásico towards Authentic Madrid, and Quique Setién has named up the pursuing 18 gamers for Sunday’s match:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto

Defenders: two. Nélson Semedo, three. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, eight. Arthur, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 30. Álex Collado

Forwards: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 19. Martin Braithwaite, 31. Ansu Fati

There’s a major surprise on the listing: Jordi Alba is back soon after missing a couple of weeks with a groin harm and getting element in the past two coaching classes. A different great bit of information is about Gerard Piqué, who is in truth in good shape to be component of the squad immediately after his injury scare from Napoli. A few players pass up this 1 as a result of damage: Luis Suárez (knee), Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh).

Predicted setting up XI (4-three-3):

Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Firpo Arthur, Busquets, De Jong Vidal, Messi, Griezmann

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (British isles), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (United states of america), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can be part of us to abide by and comment all the motion.

VISCA EL BARÇA!