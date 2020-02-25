[Barça squad named for Napoli 1st leg]

Image by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto by means of Getty Images

Quique Setién has referred to as up 21 players for the vacation to Italy

The following Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Italy for the very first leg of their Champions League Spherical of 16 towards Napoli, and Quique Setién has named up the pursuing 21 gamers for the vacation to Naples:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: two. Nélson Semedo, three. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 33. Ronald Araujo, 39. Sergio Akieme

Midfielders: four. Ivan Rakitic, five. Sergio Busquets, eight. Arthur, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig, 30. Álex Collado

Forwards: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 19. Martin Braiwhaite*, 31. Ansu Fati

*Ineligible to participate in in the Champions League

As per normal in European excursions the coach can take the whole squad for an away game apart from for the hurt players, which is why Jordi Alba (groin), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) and Luis Suárez (knee) will look at from home. Even new signing Martin Braithwaite makes the trip in spite of not staying suitable for the competitiveness, and he’ll watch from the stands together with two additional gamers who will be reduce from the ultimate 18-man squad, most probable third goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and defender Ronald Araujo.

Predicted beginning XI (4-3-three):

Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo De Jong, Busquets, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Vidal

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (British isles), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (United states), one.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can sign up for us to follow and remark all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!