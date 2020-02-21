[Barça vs Eibar: Preview]

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis by means of Getty Pictures

Barça return to action looking for a huge league earn right before a substantial European vacation

FC Barcelona (2nd, 52pts) vs Eibar (16th, 24pts)*

*Details and positions at the time of producing on Friday

Level of competition/Round: 2019-20 La Liga, Matchday 25

Barcelona Outs & Uncertainties: Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, Ousmane Dembélé (out)

Eibar Outs & Uncertainties: Iván Ramis, Kike García, Charles (out), Pedro Bigas (doubt)

Day/Time: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 4pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3pm GMT (Uk), 10am ET, 7am PT (United states), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: César Soto Grado

How to check out on Tv set: beIN Sporting activities (United states & Canada), SuperSport seven (Nigeria), Not Readily available (Uk & India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), other folks

How to stream: FuboTV (United states of america), beIN Sports activities Join (United states & Canada), LaLigaTV (Uk), Facebook Are living (India), Movistar+ (Spain), other folks

Following a great household win above Getafe and a comprehensive 7 days of relaxation and teaching in sunny Catalonia, Barcelona are again to motion in La Liga to confront Eibar at the Finest Stadium on Earth. Genuine Madrid perform later on on Saturday so Barça have a probability to be leaders for at minimum a few of hours with a acquire, and they should really completely be successful this just one.

Not like a whole lot of people who really do not watch La Liga and assume each and every group that’s not from Madrid or Seville or València is not a rough opponent, Barça supporters who know the recreation knew that Eibar had been normally a tricky facet to confront, with a effectively-drilled four-4-two development and a lot of counter-attacking menace. They are no extended that this season, nonetheless: Eibar are in the center of a relegation battle with very tiny offensive weapons and a defense a whole lot fewer arranged than it was around the very last 3 yrs.

For the first time in permanently treating Eibar at home like an easy game is truly affordable, and with a journey to Napoli in the Champions League coming in just a couple of days Barça are unable to afford a slip-up and a dip in assurance by not getting a regime get in this article. Quique Setién has had the last two entire months of instruction following a occupied start and his team is evolving with each and every performance, and this is a probability to make a assertion that they’re having even better.

Let us engage in perfectly and earn this a single, boys. Demonstrate your toughness. Oh, and maybe Martin Braithwaite would make his debut for Barça! In 2020! That’s enjoyment!

Possible LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo Vidal, De Jong, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati

Eibar (4-three-3): Dmitrovic Arbilla, Burgos, Bigas, Cote Escalante, Expósito, Pape Diop León, Enrich, Orellana

PREDICTION

I’m sensation definitely fantastic about this a person: four- to the residence staff. Braithwaite purpose? Nah. Sorry, I even now just cannot believe he’s enjoying for us, it’ll be a whilst before I’m betting on him scoring for us.