[Barca want to develop a new workforce for Messi – report]

Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Illustrations or photos by way of Getty Photographs

Two defenders and two forwards are on the wishlist

Barcelona reportedly want to create Lionel Messi a new group and are working on signing two defenders and two attackers in time for upcoming season.

Sport report that the club want Messi to appreciate a prosperous end to his career at the Camp Nou and are prepared to spend to make it transpire.

Barca’s emotion after El Clasico is that Messi is as well on your own and they must create a competitive group about him so he can bow out in fashion.





In defence the club want an additional best top quality centre-back again to be a part of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet and a suitable-again to bolster their backline.

In attack the return of Neymar is pointed out at the time yet again together with a leading class selection nine to substitute Luis Suarez.

The club are also seemingly established not to repeat past issues in the transfer marketplace and want youthful players, with experience, who can go into the first workforce.