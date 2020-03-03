[Barca’s absent struggles proceed underneath Setien]

Photograph by Harry Langer/DeFodi Visuals by means of Getty Photographs

The new boss has a single only when on the highway in La Liga

Barcelona’s problems absent from residence have been effectively documented this season and have not truly enhanced since Quique Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde at the helm.

The 61-yr-old has overseen six video games away from house so significantly and has gained just two, and neither of people victories were notably convincing.

The to start with was a nervy 2-1 victory at UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey wherever Barca necessary a 94th-moment Antoine Griezmann purpose to knock out the 3rd-tier aspect.

Setien’s only other away get arrived at previous side True Betis. This was a good consequence for the website visitors but nevertheless arrived with a nervy end right after reds for Nabil Fekir and Clement Lenglet.

Barca’s also located it tricky going in the Champions League from Napoli. They emerged with a creditable draw but you panic for them on their next away excursion if they do progress.

Defeats to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and to Valencia and Serious Madrid in La Liga propose tiny progress is becoming designed absent from residence. Barca unsuccessful to score in all 3 and conceded late plans in all of them.

Captain Lionel Messi is also suffering on the street. The GOAT might be La Liga’s best scorer this season but has not found the back of the web on the highway since the get about Atletico Madrid on December 1st.

Barcelona just can’t just depend on their property kind to deliver achievements and will have to have to enhance absent from property if they are to retain their title.

They have continue to have 6 online games left to play absent from the Camp Nou in La Liga. Up subsequent is a journey to strugglers Serious Mallorca prior to Barca head to Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Genuine Vallodolid and then Alaves on the closing day.

It goes without the need of stating that Setien desires time and has inherited a mess of a squad, but if he cannot enhance the team’s away variety and they close up trophyless he may perhaps not last the summertime.