Barcelona and Valencia fans face violent fights before the LaLiga match outside Mestalla Stadium

The fans of Barcelona and Valencia met before their LaLiga match on Saturday in front of the Mestalla stadium.

Numerous items, including chairs and flairs, were used by the game goers as weapons before the game started at 3 p.m.

Local authorities in Spain believe that the brawl between the ultra-groups Boixos in Barcelona and Yomus in Valencia has taken place.

Other members of the public are hidden in cafes and apartments across from the stadium while the riot police are trying to resolve the violence.

In the meantime, Lionel Messi has returned to the first team after he was rested during the club’s mid-week trip to UD Ibiza by the new Blaugrana boss Quique Setien.

The third division side led the Copa del Rey more than an hour before Barcelona on Wednesday before Antoine Griezmann scored twice to seal the victory for the guests.

The Catalan club is currently at the top of the LaLiga with Real Madrid and leads with just +2 goal differences.