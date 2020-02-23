[Barcelona back on major forward of critical 7 days]

Image by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto by means of Getty Photos

Napoli and True Madrid are up future

Barcelona might have endured a different chaotic week off the pitch but they close the weeked back on top of La Liga, two points higher than Genuine Madrid with 13 game titles still left to enjoy.

Quique Setien’s aspect thrashed Eibar 5- on Saturday to leapfrog Los Blancos in the desk, and Zinedine Zidane’s facet were being unable to respond and shed 1- at Levante.

❤️ @FCBarcelona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AL2K0rmePl — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 23, 2020

Barcelona’s 7 days experienced been marred by allegations of an on-line marketing campaign attacking gamers, though the arrival of Martin Braithwaite on an unexpected emergency transfer experienced drawn criticism.

Nevertheless the crew put those anxieties apart on the pitch, with Lionel Messi scoring 4 to lead his facet back again to the best of the desk forward of a essential week.

Subsequent up is a excursion to Italy in the Champions League to encounter Napoli in the previous 16 of the match Barca want to get the most.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side have had an erratic season and are down in sixth in the table, 24 points behind leaders Juventus but have picked up some spectacular wins.

Napoli have now crushed Serie A’s best three teams this time, all in 2020:⠀

⠀

✓ 1- vs. Lazio (Coppa)⠀

✓ two-one vs. Juventus (Serie A)⠀

✓ -one vs. Inter (Coppa)⠀

⠀

Reminder: they’ve also overwhelmed Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/0AoVuwayMQ — Squawka Soccer (@Squawka) February 12, 2020

Barcelona will need no reminding of what happened on their last check out to Italy in the Champions League knockout levels but will be happy to have the absent leg to start with.

Tuesday’s vacation to Italy is adopted by Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu which could go a extensive way to selecting which group wins the title this time.

Victory for True Madrid would see them return to best place, but Barca can shift five factors distinct if they beat Zidane’s adult men and have a good latest document in Madrid.

Barcelona have shown promising symptoms of progress beneath new supervisor Setien in his initial 9 video games in cost, but the next week may possibly provide additional of an plan of no matter whether the new man will end the season with some silverware.