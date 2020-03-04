[Barcelona blamed for Dembele’s continued injuries issues]

Picture by Marius Becker/photograph alliance through Getty Illustrations or photos

The Frenchman is out for six months

Barcelona have earned to get a shame of the blame for Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury complications, according to a prolonged report from French newspaper L’Equipe.

Dembele was dominated out for 6 months in February with a hamstring tear in the latest of a sequence of setbacks for the Frenchman considering the fact that arriving at Camp Nou.

But L’Equipe reckon Dembele has been performing his finest to reside like a design experienced and is not to blame for his personal injury issues.

His own chef, Anthony Audebaud, has insisted the forward is executing all the suitable matters off the pitch:

“There are no extended any pre-cooked solutions or comfortable beverages, only refreshing and healthy items, Ousmane is fantastic at actively playing soccer and he imagined that only that was plenty of, but he is growing and discovering,” he stated. “Today, he eats sea bream, sea bass, rooster and many greens. It is hard to see all this operate and poor luck with injuries mainly because they have never taken treatment of him so a great deal. He is a incredibly property-oriented and quiet lad there are hardly ever parties at property. I imposed meal moments mainly because he requested me to and now every thing is prepared down. He is really professional.”

The report also suggest Barca’s teaching is inadequate for Dembele’s desires, pointing out that in schooling 20% of his operates are sprints but that determine is far more like 90% when it will come to matches.

Indeed the report reckons the tempo of Barca’s instruction is aimed toward their veterans Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi and assert Frenkie de Jong has experienced to utilize a personal coach due to the fact arriving from Ajax.

Michel Tori, who worked with Dembele at Rennes made available his thoughts:

“Ousmane is not dependable for his situation. He is the victim of a precocious expertise. At Rennes we experienced large pressure on instruction and matches, only we did not kill him. “If you see the pics, his bone advancement experienced not completed he still experienced expanding to do. There was a hurry to make him perform mainly because he is a phenomenon and now he is paying out for it.”

Dembele managed only 9 appearances for Barca in 2019-20. He was on his way back again from personal injury when he picked up his past trouble which ended his time and compelled him to undergo surgical procedures