Barcelona “contacts” Mauricio Pochettino, although ex-Tottenham boss said he “would never go there” when Ernesto Valverde was in the bag

Mauricio Pochettino has proven to be a shock favorite to be Barcelona’s next coach, although he had previously insisted that he would never go there.

Ernesto Valverde is under pressure in the LaLiga club, despite leading the league and reaching the knockout round of the Champions League.

The current coach has also won championships twice in a row, but has not yet won the European elite club competition, lost to Liverpool in the semi-finals last year and was released from the Spanish Super Cup by Atletico Madrid.

A number of bad ads have reportedly disappointed bosses at the Catalan club and he could be fired in the next 24 hours.

Club legend Xavi had been touted as a replacement, and it was reported over the weekend that a deal had been made.

However, that failed and he will stay with the current club Al Sadd in Qatar.

The tricky web of politics in Barcelona could be a reason for its reluctance to join in this phase. Xavi is an ally of Victor Font, who plans to compete against current club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Until then, he could take his time.

Ronald Koeman’s name has also been mentioned, but is also believed to have denied the option to replace Valverde.

Spanish publication AS claims Mauricio Pochettino has been unemployed since he was fired from Tottenham last year.

The report says he has already been contacted about the role, although it is not yet available, although Valverde could leave before being bumped into about the club’s public pursuit for its replacement.

Pochettino’s earlier comments on the possibility of managing Barcelona suggest that he is unlikely to take that position. The 47-year-old played and managed rival Espanyol.

“I would never train Barcelona or Arsenal because I am tied to Tottenham. I grew up at Newell and would never train Rosario Central, ”he said at Spurs.

He added that he would rather stop training than Barcelona or any of the other teams.

“This is my decision. I would prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than to work in certain places. “

Opinions are changing, however, and opportunities in one of Europe’s most historic clubs are rare.