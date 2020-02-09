Barcelona “could not sign Andres Iniesta again” by Vissel Kobe during the transfer window in January

Barcelona reportedly tried to sign club legend Andres Iniesta on loan in January.

Iniesta left Barca in 2018 after a brilliant career that included 32 trophies and 674 appearances.

Andres Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018

He then signed a three-year contract with the Japanese team Vissel Kobe.

The Spanish publication Sport Claim Barcelona has contacted the 35-year-old about a possible short-term deal.

Vissel Kobe was not very enthusiastic about the departure of his star, as he still has two years to go and the Asian Champions League is about to start.

He is the captain of the club and clearly an integral part of the squad.

Danny Mills suggests that Lionel Messi not be included on the Man City team.

The talks did not continue and Iniesta stayed in Japan. He helped them win the Japanese Super Cup this weekend in a match that missed nine penalties in a shootout.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien even referred to the possibility of bringing the club legend back to Spain.

In an interview with Barca TV, he was asked which legend he wanted to add to the current team.

He replied, “Iniesta, even though he hasn’t retired … maybe we could still bring him back.”