Barcelona could sell Philippe Coutinho TOMORROW to fire Luis Suarez

Barcelona plans to sell Philippe Coutinho before the transfer window closes to finance a move for Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian international moved from Liverpool to Camp Nou two years ago and subsequently missed winning the Champions League and probably the Premier League.

Suarez, who turned 33 earlier this month, will miss the rest of the season after suffering from a knife knee injury.

Philippe Coutinho could be driven out of Barcelona forever this month

At the same time, Coutinho has fallen out of favor in Catalonia and is currently on loan from Bayern Munich.

However, Catalunya Radio Barcelona claims that Bayern are struggling with the £ 102m price for the midfielder who has spent the past 18 months paying all of his £ 7.2m a year.

If a lower price can be agreed before the transmission window expires, Barca is of course interested in agreeing a deal.

The LaLiga champions want to sign a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and made a bold £ 85m move on Wednesday for Everton’s striker Richarlison.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a reported goal for Barcelona

Alan Brazil and Tony Cascarino cannot believe that Barcelona offered £ 85m for Richarlison … or that Everton would refuse

The Toffees refused to switch and it looks like the Blaugrana are back on the drawing board after cooling their interest in Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Sport, Barca can’t afford to sign Aubameyang as Arsenal rates the £ 200,000-a-week striker at £ 50m.

The 30-year-old Gabonese international will probably stay in the Emirates until speculation arises again in the summer.